3 people shot at central Las Vegas apartment complex

Police responded just after 2:30 a.m. Friday to an apartment complex on the 4500 block of Pennwood Avenue after 15-20 shots were reported.

Police responded just after 2:30 a.m. Friday, Sept, 7, 2018, to an apartment complex on the 4500 block of Pennwood Avenue after at least three people were shot. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Three people were shot early Friday morning at a central valley apartment complex.

Police responded just after 2:30 a.m. to an apartment complex on the 4500 block of Pennwood Avenue, near Arville Street, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said.

Three people were taken to the hospital, Johansson said. Their conditions are unknown.

At 3:30 a.m. officers taped off an apartment complex on Pennwood and blocked off the street between Castlewood Drive and Sleepy Hollow Lane.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

