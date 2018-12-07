Agencies practice active-shooter drill in Las Vegas

The calls of “shots fired” over radios Thursday night were just part of a drill, but the officers who heard them treated the exercise as a life-and-death matter.

In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, police run toward the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Mandalay Bay hotel-casino on the anniversary of the 1 October shooting in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Dozens of law enforcement members from multiple valley agencies gathered at the Department of Public Safety’s Parole and Probation office in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday evening to practice an active-shooter drill. Police, troopers, firefighters, paramedics and dispatchers practice the drill a few times a year, Nevada Highway Patrol spokesman Travis Smaka said.

The training scenario is hosted by the public safety department, which cleared its office Thursday evening so law enforcement could set up a fake scenario including multiple active shooters, a barricaded suspect and multiple casualties, Smaka said.

“It is part of a concerted effort with all Southern Nevada law enforcement to make sure we are at our utmost preparedness for any event that may occur in our valley,” he said before Thursday’s drill.

After the Route 91 Harvest festival attack in October 2017, law enforcement agencies have worked to better prepare for similar scenarios. Many of those participating in Thursday’s drill responded to the Oct. 1 attack, so the training is personal, Smaka said.

“There is a lot of things we did right,” he said about the response on Oct. 1. “There is a lot of things that can definitely be improved on. We’re going to improve on those deficiencies and make ourselves that much more of a total force when that call comes again.

“What I personally found that night was you have a lot of information coming across the different channels from different agencies.”

For those participating in the drill, it’s not a matter of whether another tragedy will happen, but when.

“We see it every day on the news; there’s some active shooter in some city — it doesn’t matter how big of a city or how small of a town,” Smaka said.

While the officers prepared to storm the building in a scenario none want to relive, Smaka said he wants civilians to know that first responders are equally affected by tragedies in the valley.

“We are members of this community; we’re your brothers, we’re your sons, your wives, your neighbors,” he said. “We take this very seriously, and we are committed to answering that call when the call arises.”

