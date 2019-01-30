Anonymous donor wants Las Vegas shooter’s weapons destroyed

An anonymous donor has given $62,500 to ensure that all of Stephen Paddock’s weapons are destroyed, according to the attorney for the special administrator of the gunman’s estate.

Two windows are blown out at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Oct. 2, 2017, one day after the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Alice Denton, who represents Larry Bertsch, special administrator of Paddock’s estate, said the money was deposited into an account last week “to ensure that the guns are not put into circulation again.”

Denton must receive court approval for any action related to the estate, and she said she would petition a judge in two months to approve destroying all of Paddock’s “weapons and weapon accessories,” though the destruction may not occur until wrongful death and personal injury claims are resolved.

Weapons that were not used in the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting, such as the cache authorities found in Paddock’s Mesquite residence, could be destroyed as soon as a judge gives approval. Should a judge not approve the destruction, however, the money would be returned to the donor, Denton said.

In total, 24 weapons were found in Paddock’s Mandalay Bay corner suite — 23 rifles and one revolver. He fatally shot 58 people at the Route 91 Harvest festival before killing himself.

Authorities have said he purchased 55 weapons and more than 100 firearm-related items in the year before the mass shooting. In the 34 years before that, Paddock had purchased 29 guns, only one of which was a rifle.

