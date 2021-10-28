At least 3 hospitalized after shooting in northeast Las Vegas

Officers were called to the 3900 block of East Cheyenne Avenue at 3 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Las Vegas Police. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

At least three were hospitalized after a shooting in northeast Las Vegas on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Officers were called at 3 p.m. to the 3900 block of East Cheyenne Avenue, near Walnut Road, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said. A preliminary investigation revealed that multiple people started shooting after an argument, he said.

The number of people shot and the extent of injuries were not immediately clear.

Three people were taken to University Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries, OcampoGomez said.

