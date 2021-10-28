81°F
At least 3 hospitalized after shooting in northeast Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 28, 2021 - 3:55 pm
 
Updated October 28, 2021 - 5:01 pm
Las Vegas Police. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
At least three were hospitalized after a shooting in northeast Las Vegas on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Officers were called at 3 p.m. to the 3900 block of East Cheyenne Avenue, near Walnut Road, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said. A preliminary investigation revealed that multiple people started shooting after an argument, he said.

The number of people shot and the extent of injuries were not immediately clear.

Three people were taken to University Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries, OcampoGomez said.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

