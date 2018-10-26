Boy shot by other child in Las Vegas in stable condition

A boy who was accidentally shot by another child in the central Las Vegas Valley on Thursday afternoon is in stable condition, Las Vegas police said.

Police investigate the scene of a shooting in the 2600 block of Spider Cactus Court in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police were called after reports that a child under 5 years old had been shot on the 2600 block of Spider Cactus Court, near Washington Avenue and Rancho Drive, at about 4:30 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Richard Meyers said during a briefing. Police said earlier Thursday that the shooting appeared accidental.

The boy was taken to University Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the upper torso, Meyers said. He was in stable condition Thursday night.

Metro’s abuse and neglect detectives will be investigating the case. No further information was available Thursday.

“This is an important reminder for all firearm owners out there to make sure that our firearms are being kept safely and that juveniles don’t have access to those firearms,” Meyers said.

2600 block of Spider Cactus Court, Las Vegas