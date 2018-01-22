Central Las Vegas robbery attempt ends in shootout with clerk

No one was injured after an attempted robbery and shootout at a central valley convenience store.

Las Vegas police scour the area around 1222 Atlantic St. for evidence during a robbery attempt on Sunday night. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

No one was injured after an attempted robbery and shootout at a central valley convenience store.

Police responded just after 11 p.m. to reports of gunfire at 1220 Atlantic St., near Fremont Street and Charleston Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon.

Two men in their 20s armed with handguns tried to rob the convenience store, Gordon said, but ended up in a shootout with a clerk.

The men fled without taking any money, and police are investigating. No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

1220 Atlantic St. Las Vegas, Nevada