Clark County Medical Society recognized for Las Vegas shooting response

Washoe County Medical Society president Dr. Andrew Pasternak, left, presents Clark County Medical Society president Dr. Joseph Adashek with the community service award at the 112th Inaugural Dinner on Saturday, Jan. 13. (Clark County Medical Society)

The Clark County Medical Society has accepted an award on behalf of Las Vegas Valley doctors who treated victims of the Oct. 1 shooting.

The Washoe County Medical Society presented its Clark County counterpart, which represents more than 1,500 doctors in Southern Nevada, with the community service award Saturday at its 112th Inaugural Dinner in Reno, he Clark County Medical Society said in a statement.

Clark County Medical Society President Joseph Adashek accepted the award on the organization’s behalf.

“We rose to the occasion without intervention from any other state to handle the largest mass shooting by an individual in our country to date,” Clark County Medical Society Executive Director Alexandra Silver said in the statement.

Doctors at 13 valley hospitals that took in patients after the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting worked furiously to save lives the night of the shooting and for weeks and months afterward. The attack by a lone gunman at Mandalay Bay left 58 dead and 546 injured.

