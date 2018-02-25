Clark County school police say shooting threat began in Alabama

Threats circulating on social media this weekend of a planned high school shooting last Monday morning originated in Alabama, Clark County School District police confirmed Sunday.

Details about the threat directed toward Valley High School in Valley, Alabama, were not immediately available. But the 10-day-old screenshots of the mass shooting threat made their way to the Las Vegas Valley, which also has a high school bearing the same name at 2839 S. Burnham Ave., near Eastern Avenue and Vegas Valley Drive.

In the threat, originally posted on Snapchat, an unidentified girl warned, “Shooting up valley high school monday 2nd period wearing black goes first.”

Asked Sunday about the threat, school district police Capt. Ken Young said, “It’s 10 days old. It’s from Alabama.”

School administrators notified parents of the social media post, Young said.

