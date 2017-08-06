Coroner IDs man shot at east Las Vegas apartment complex

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man who was shot Thursday evening at an east valley apartment complex.

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting at 6800 E. Lake Mead on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trayvone Gentre Crocket, 20, of Las Vegas died about 5:15 p.m. Thursday because of multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office said.

The shooting occurred in the swimming pool area of an apartment complex at 6800 E. Lake Mead Boulevard, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

A 14-year-old girl was also shot in the wrist area and was receiving treatment at University Medical Center, Metro said.

Police said the shooter approached the two people, shot through a fence and ran away. About five shots were fired, Metro Lt. Dan McGrath said. It is unclear if the shooting was gang-related.

The coroner’s office determined Crocket’s death was a homicide.

6800 E. Lake Mead Boulevard, Las Vegas