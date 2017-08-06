ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Shootings

Coroner IDs man shot at east Las Vegas apartment complex

By Bianca Cseke Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 5, 2017 - 5:05 pm
 

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man who was shot Thursday evening at an east valley apartment complex.

Trayvone Gentre Crocket, 20, of Las Vegas died about 5:15 p.m. Thursday because of multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office said.

The shooting occurred in the swimming pool area of an apartment complex at 6800 E. Lake Mead Boulevard, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

A 14-year-old girl was also shot in the wrist area and was receiving treatment at University Medical Center, Metro said.

Police said the shooter approached the two people, shot through a fence and ran away. About five shots were fired, Metro Lt. Dan McGrath said. It is unclear if the shooting was gang-related.

The coroner’s office determined Crocket’s death was a homicide.

Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @biancacseke1 on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Shootings Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like