Coroner IDs woman killed in east Las Vegas shooting

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified the woman who was killed in what police believe was a self-defense shooting.

Cortny Smith, 28, died Jan. 22 at University Medical Center from a gunshot wound to the back, according to the coroner’s office.

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to reports of a shooting that night at 11:26 p.m. on the 4700 block of East Craig Road, near Nellis Boulevard, according to a statement for the department.

Metro declined to provide further information.

Online homicide logs from the department indicate detectives believe the killing was in self defense and no arrests are expected.

