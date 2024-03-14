50°F
Shootings

Coroner IDs women killed in North Las Vegas triple homicide

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 14, 2024 - 8:59 am
 
Updated March 15, 2024 - 11:05 am
The remains of crime scene tape blow in the wind at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of East Nelson Avenue in North Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, the day after three women were killed and police fatally shot an armed man. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Clark County coroner’s office identified three women who were found fatally shot after police killed an armed man at a North Las Vegas apartment complex.

Africa Woods-McGill, 52, Venus Hart, 48, and Tiffany Mawhorter, 42, all died from gunshot wounds to the head or neck, according to the coroner.

Around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to 2215 East Nelson Avenue, near Carey Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard North, after reports of a shooting. According to the North Las Vegas Police Department, 43-year-old Edward Brooks walked toward officers armed with a firearm and did not listen to police commands.

Two officers shot and killed Brooks.

Police then checked the apartments and found the three women dead.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

