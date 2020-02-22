Deadly shooting in central Las Vegas may have been self defense

A man was fatally shot late Friday night in the central valley, a Las Vegas homicide detective said early Saturday morning.

Police investigate a crime scene in the 6100 block of West Oakey Boulevard in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. (Dalton LaFerney/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was fatally shot late Friday night in the central valley, in what Las Vegas police said may be a self-defense shooting.

A second man suffered gunshot wounds and was taken to University Medical Center with gunshot wounds. Officers were called to the shooting about 11:40 p.m. Friday in the 6100 block of West Oakey Boulevard, police said.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said both men were found with guns and both suffered gunshot wounds, but it was unclear whether they were shooting at each other.

Spencer said information from witnesses indicates the shooting may have begun as a robbery attempt. Spencer said later Saturday morning that detectives do not expect that the man hospitalized will face charges.

“With the details we have now it appears self defense,” Spencer said in a text message Saturday morning.

The man who died was in his late 20s, he said. The man sent to the hospital is expected to survive.

Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.