Downtown Las Vegas shooting being investigated

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting Monday night in downtown Las Vegas.

Several people call 911 telling police of a shooting in the vicinity of East Ogden Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard North, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

Gordon said witnesses reported newer model pickup was traveling east on Ogden when a passenger fired several shots toward a public parking lot at 228 Las Vegas Blvd.

Gordon said no one was injured. At least one vehicle was struck by a bullet.

Police are still looking for truck and its occupants.