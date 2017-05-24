Ex-boyfriend accused in east Las Vegas shooting

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man shot his ex-girlfriend Tuesday night in the eastern valley, Las Vegas police said.

The woman was shot about 10:20 p.m. in front of her apartment at 3850 Mountain Vista St., near East Twain Avenue and Boulder Highway, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said. She was with her current boyfriend when her 27-year-old ex-boyfriend walked up and said something before shooting her once.

The ex-boyfriend then chased and shot at the current boyfriend, police said. He was not hurt.

The woman, in her 20s, was hospitalized and expected to survive, Gordon said.

Police said the shooter had been identified but was not in custody early Wednesday.

