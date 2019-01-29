FBI final report finds no motive for Las Vegas shooting

After nearly 16 months, the agency said it cannot determine why gunman Stephen Paddock killed 58 people and injured nearly 900 others in October 2017.

Police officers stand at the scene of a mass shooting near Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip on Oct. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The FBI has concluded its investigation into the Las Vegas shooting without determining a motive.

On Tuesday the agency released a three-page summary of its key findings. After nearly 16 months, the agency said it cannot determine why gunman Stephen Paddock killed 58 people and injured nearly 900 others on Oct. 1, 2017.

“Throughout his life, Paddock went to great lengths to keep his thoughts private, and that extended to his final thinking about this mass murder,” the report stated. “Active shooters rarely have a singular motive or reason for engaging in a mass homicide.”

The FBI also found no evidence that Paddock’s attack was motivated by any ideological or political beliefs.

Aaron Rouse is the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Las Vegas office. He has said Paddock acted alone when he planned and carried out the attack. The 64-year-old fatally shot himself after opening fire from his hotel suite.

Las Vegas police closed their investigation in August — also without determining a motive.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.