Felon faces charges in March shooting of Henderson man

A felon wanted in a Henderson shooting has been arrested in Minnesota and extradited back to Southern Nevada to face charges, police said.

Kirk Bills (Henderson Police Department)

Kirk Bills, 33, is housed at the Clark County Detention Center on a warrant charging him with attempted murder, discharging a gun at an occupied structure and being a prohibited person in possession of a gun.

The warrant stems from the shooting of a 37-year-old Henderson man just before 2 p.m. March 30 outside an apartment on the 800 block of North Major Avenue, according to a Henderson police arrest report for Bills.

The victim and another man were standing outside the apartment when as many as three people approached, with two of them firing handguns, police said. The victim was shot at least six times, leaving him in critical condition at an area hospital. He lost an eye and had extensive damage to his internal organs, police said.

Henderson police tracked down video surveillance that showed a rental car believed to be used by the shooters. It was rented by Bills’ wife, police said in the report.

It appears that the shooting was in retaliation for a prior attempted break-in in Henderson, police said. Cellphone records also place Bills near the scene of the shooting, police said, and Facebook messages showed that prior to the shooting, Bills was exchanging threatening emails with the man who was standing with the victim outside the apartment.

Bills was arrested May 4 in Minnesota. He was booked May 21 at the Clark County Detention Center. Henderson police said Bills has prior convictions for first-degree arson and attempted cruelty to animals.

