Free counseling offered in wake of Las Vegas shooting

A local hospice center is providing grief counseling sessions for those affected by the Oct. 1 shooting.

Nathan Adelson Hospice is offering free weekly counseling at its Center for Compassionate Care, 4131 Swenson Street, near Flamingo Road. The sessions will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays until Nov. 21. Anyone looking for support is welcome to attend.

For more information, call 702-938-3999 or send an email to info@nah.org.

In addition, SilverSummit Healthplan and Envolve Health have established a 24-hour crisis hotline for people looking for help and resources.

The public may call 877-941-8079 to receive counseling or referrals for local resources. The number is free to call and open to everybody. One does not need to be a SilverSummit Healthplan member to call, and Spanish-speaking services are available.

