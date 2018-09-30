What started as a trending hashtag late Oct. 1, 2017, quickly became a uniting theme in the wake of the Las Vegas mass shooting, guiding a grieving community from tragedy to resilience. Vegas Strong isn’t just a hashtag. It is the thousands who showed up to the blood banks, the millions of dollars raised for the victims and their families, the vigils and memorials that sprang up across the Las Vegas Valley, the continued support of the victims and first responders. The Las Vegas Review-Journal asked people — some of whom responded that night or survived the attack — to submit their interpretation of #VegasStrong. What does Vegas Strong mean to you?
Gallery shows local interpretations of “Vegas Strong” – PHOTOS
