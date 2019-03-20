Gang member wanted in California shooting arrested in Las Vegas

A suspect in a New Year’s Day shooting in Lancaster, California, was arrested in Las Vegas this week.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Shabaka Anderson, 44, was taken into custody on Monday by a fugitive task force working with the Metropolitan Police Department.

Anderson, a documented Piru gang member, was wanted by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for attempted murder. Anderson is accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend in the torso during an argument before leaving her at a local hospital and fleeing.

The U.S. Marshals Service in California received information that Anderson was in Las Vegas. The task force worked with Metro to locate him. Anderson was arrested near West Charleston Boulevard and South Commerce Street.

Anderson was booked into the Clark County Detention Center pending his extradition to California. His bond is currently set at $1,175,000.

