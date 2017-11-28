Group of survivors of Oct. 1 shooting ask, “What about us?”

A group of about 50 survivors of the Oct. 1 Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting delivered a recurring message Tuesday: “What about us?”

Ron Panzo of Maui, Hawaii, right, and the volunteers from both Las Vegas and Hawaii place ti-leaf lei among memorial crosses near the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, to honor the victims of the Route 91 Harvest festival shootings. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A group of about 50 survivors of the Oct. 1 Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting delivered a recurring message Tuesday: “What about us?”

The Las Vegas Victims Fund committee held a town hall meeting Tuesday morning to solicit input on the draft protocols it released Nov. 16, outlining who should receive donations following the Oct. 1 shooting.

As proposed, families of those who were killed in the shooting and people who sustained permanent brain damage and/or permanent paralysis resulting in continuous home medical assistance would receive the highest level of payment out of the fund, the draft guidelines propose.

People who were physically injured and admitted to a hospital within 48 hours of the shooting for at least one night between Oct. 1 and Jan. 31, 2018 would receive the next level of funding, according to the draft.

But that criteria simply leaves out too many people —for example, people who were physically injured but were not hospitalized overnight, says Karen Iantuono.

Iantuono’s daughter’s knee was dislocated and she ended up requiring surgery, but she was not hospitalized overnight.

“You can’t tell me that she’s less of a person because she didn’t spend a night in a hospital,” Iantuono said.

Michelle Leonard said she too feels excluded from the protocol as proposed.

Leonard is now moving around on a wheelchair.

“I have blood clots in my leg,” she said. “I was not admitted to a hospital because I fell over a concrete barrier and was trampled on. … I have to go see an orthopedic surgeon to see if I have permanent damage in my leg.”

“I don’t want to take away from those that have lost their lives, and those that have permanent damage. I just feel like we need to not be forgotten,” she said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Nicole Raz at nraz@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4512. Follow @JournalistNikki on Twitter.

500 S. Grand Central Parkway, las vegas, nv