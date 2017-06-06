Gun fired inside Las Vegas Strip casino during arrest attempt

Planet Hollywood (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkb

A gunshot was fired as police tried to take into custody two underage gamblers Tuesday morning at a Strip casino, Las Vegas police said.

Nobody was hurt in the shooting, which happened about 12:30 a.m. at Planet Hollywood Resort, 3667 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said. One of the two underage gamblers attempted to escape detectives.

“A struggle ensued,” Gordon said. He said the gambler tried to grab a handgun from his waist during the tussle. While police tried to stop him from removing the gun, he said, a round was fired into the floor.

He and the second gambler were taken into custody. Gordon said police found a handgun on the second gambler as well.

