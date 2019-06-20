Henderson homeowner shot during burglary attempt, police say

A man was shot during a burglary attempt at his home on Wednesday afternoon, according to Henderson police.

Police received multiple 911 calls about 4:45 p.m. reporting a shooting on the 100 block of Ivy Street, near Lake Mead Parkway and Warm Springs Road, Henderson Police Department spokesman Rod Pena said.When officers arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Detectives determined the shooting happened when the homeowner interrupted a burglary, Pena said.

He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he remained in stable condition Wednesday night, Pena said.

Police are continuing to investigate and are searching for the male shooter, he said.

