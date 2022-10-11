Henderson police exchange gunfire shots in southeast valley

Henderson police fired shots at a man on the southeast side of the city Tuesday.

Henderson Police Department Sgt. Julio Delgado speaks about a police shooting, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, near East Paradise Hills and College drives, in Henderson. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Emergency personnel work,Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, near East Paradise Hills and College drives, in Henderson. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Emergency vehicles are seen, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, near East Paradise Hills and College drives, in Henderson. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson police exchanged gunfire with a man Tuesday on the southeast side of the city.

Officers were called around 11:55 a.m. after a report of a family disturbance involving a suicidal man on the 700 block of Vista Sereno Court, according to Henderson Police Department Sgt. Julio Delgado.

“The caller stated that the subject would fight officers and force officers to shoot him,” Delgado said.

Two Henderson officers and the man involved fired shots at each other in two separate encounters before the man stepped out of the garage unarmed and was detained. It was unclear how long the shootout ensued.

No one was struck by gunfire, and Delgado did not specify whether police found a weapon, described only as a “long gun,” that the man was suspected of firing at officers.

A structure fire was reported at 719 Vista Sereno Court, according to the PulsePoint app, and several fire trucks remained at the scene hours later.

“At some point during the incident, the house was observed to have smoke coming from the residence,” Delgado said.

Delgado could not specify the extent of the fire damage. The man involved in the shooting was not immediately identified.

