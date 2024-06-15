Male hurt in apparent shooting in Henderson

A male was injured in an apparent shooting in Henderson on Friday night.

Walmart parking lot shooting may have been self-defense, police say

Supreme Court strikes down ban on bump stocks, devices used in Las Vegas shooting

Police respond to a shooting near the Gables Condominiums complex in the area of Green Valley Parkway and West Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson on Friday, June 14, 2024. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A male was injured in an apparent shooting in Henderson on Friday night.

Around 8:45 p.m., “the Henderson Police and Fire departments responded to the area of Green Valley Parkway and West Horizon Ridge Parkway in reference to reports of multiple gunshots being heard,” the Henderson Police Department said in a statement.

“Officers and Fire personnel arrived on scene and located a male subject with injuries requiring medical attention. The injured male was transported to a local area hospital.”

No other injuries were reported. Police were seen in an area near the Gables Condominiums complex.