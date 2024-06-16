81°F
Shootings

North Las Vegas police shoot, kill man who raised gun toward officers

A North Las Vegas Police Department vehicle. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 16, 2024 - 4:30 am
 
Updated June 16, 2024 - 7:11 am

The North Las Vegas Police Department shot and killed a man who reportedly raised a firearm towards several officers on Saturday night, according to authorities.

In a news release, police said that at around 9:07 p.m. Saturday, North Las Vegas officers responded to a crash involving four vehicles at the intersection of Craig Road and N. 5th Street.

Witnesses told police that the driver who caused the accident was armed with a firearm and threatening people who approached the vehicle.

The release noted that crews from the North Las Vegas Fire Department were also threatened with the firearm after arriving to the scene and approaching the vehicle to render aid.

The department said police attempted to de-escalate the situation by giving the driver, who never left the vehicle, multiple verbal commands to drop the firearm and exit the vehicle with his hands in the air. However, according to police, the suspect ignored the commands and raised his firearm toward several officers.

Seven officers discharged their duty firearms, striking the man, NLVPD said in the news release.

Police said medical personnel, who were already on scene, pronounced the suspect deceased.

More details on the incident will be released as it becomes available, the department said. This is the second officer-involved shooting for the North Las Vegas Police Department in 2024.

