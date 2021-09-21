80°F
Henderson police fatally shoot person in barricade

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 21, 2021 - 4:25 pm
 
Updated September 21, 2021 - 8:49 pm
A Henderson Police Department vehicle arrives to the scene of a barricade on Charleston Avenue near Sacramento Drive in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Police presence on Charleston Avenue near Sacramento Drive in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Police presence on Charleston Avenue near Sacramento Drive in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Police presence on Charleston Avenue near Sacramento Drive in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Two Henderson police officers killed a person while helping Las Vegas police Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were initially called at 2:09 p.m. to the 3900 block of East Charleston Boulevard, near U.S. Highway 95, after a report of a person with a gun, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez.

OcampoGomez said a man was “sitting on a ledge drinking” while officers attempted to bring him outside.

Henderson police officer Alan Olvera said at 3:44 p.m., two Henderson SWAT officers shot a person at the home, killing them.

Olvera did not disclose what led to the shooting, or if the man sitting on the ledge was shot.

The person shot died at the scene, Olvera said.

In a separate shooting Tuesday, Las Vegas police killed a man following an hourslong standoff near downtown Las Vegas.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Jonah Dylan contributed to this report.

