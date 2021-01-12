Henderson police shoot burglary suspect during foot pursuit

A “known armed burglary suspect” was shot by Henderson police on Monday night during a foot pursuit, according to authorities.

Henderson police investigate what their public information officer called an officer-involved shooting near the intersection of Galleria Drive and Stufflebeam Avenue on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

During a briefing Monday night near the scene of the shooting, which occurred in a storage facility area near Galleria Drive and Stufflebeam Avenue, Henderson Police Department Capt. Kirk Moore told reporters that detectives were “conducting a surveillance operation” on a man wanted in a “significant” amount of burglaries when they decided to stop him.

The man took off on foot and during the chase “produced a firearm,” and officers opened fire. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was alive as of about 11 p.m., Moore said.

