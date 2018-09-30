Shootings

Human chain on I-15 helped clear path for emergency vehicles after Las Vegas shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 30, 2018 - 2:26 pm
 

For 2 miles of highway, he ran.

He knocked on car windows. He flashed his police badge. And he urged drivers to steer out of the way.

It was the night of the Route 91 Harvest festival attack, and trailing at his feet on Interstate 15 were SWAT, police and medical vehicles, trying to get through the gridlocked traffic that had somehow leaked into the emergency lane.

Follow the Review Journal Coverage of Oct. 1 Anniversary
Follow the Review Journal Coverage of Oct. 1 Anniversary

His lungs labored, but off-duty Las Vegas police officer Michael Amburgey kept going, knocking and flashing, knocking and flashing, knocking and flashing.

Finally, the emergency vehicles were free.

Amburgey turned around and began walking back to the stranger’s truck where his fiancee was now waiting — the same truck that shuttled the couple to safety after they managed to escape the mass shooting that night.

But it wasn’t over. The drivers he had just asked to move were now filing back into the emergency lane. So Amburgey charged forward.

“Knowing more vehicles would be coming I held up my badge every 100 yards or so and yelled for help,” Amburgey wrote in his report about the night of Oct. 1.

As volunteers stepped out of their cars, he explained he needed them to “spread out along the emergency lane” and keep the traffic at bay.

Without hesitation, a few hundred people formed a human chain on the highway for about 30 minutes, creating a clearing for emergency vehicles that allowed them to rush past the gridlock.

“Without those citizens’ help it would have been a much longer delay in getting emergency personnel to the scene,” Amburgey wrote.

The Metropolitan Police Department did not allow the Las Vegas Review-Journal to interview the officer, who in his escape from the festival grounds also helped usher a friend and several strangers to safety.

Amburgey stayed on the highway until about 3:30 a.m., when relatives came and picked up the officer and his fiancee. The two have since married, according to Clark County marriage records.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3801. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Crime
Review held in death of man after encounter with Las Vegas police
The mother of Tashii Brown, who died after an encounter with Las Vegas police on the Strip, not satisfied after public review of evidence. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vehicle of Interest in January Homicide
Las Vegas police released footage Friday of a “vehicle of interest” from a deadly shooting in January. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Hostage escapes clutches of robber before shooting
Metropolitan Police Department footage shows a man wearing a motorcycle helmet, identified by police as 27-year-old Mario B. Trejo, with one arm wrapped around a woman’s neck and held a handgun to her head.
Sunset Park Vigil
A small group of people gathered in Sunset Park to remember the three children recently killed in the area.
Henderson police bodycam footage of officer-involved shooting
Henderson police released body-worn camera footage of an officer-involved shooting in a grocery store parking lot at 2667 Windmill Parkway on Aug. 12, 2018. (Henderson Police Department)
Metro Asst. Sheriff Brett Zimmerman on Aug. 8 officer-involved shooting
Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman met with media Monday to discuss the details of the 14th officer-involved shooting of the year. (Madelyn Reese/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nye County detectives pursue suspects
A swarm of Nye County deputies, at the request of Las Vegas police, surrounded a hotel room in Pahrump last week to take two fugitives into custody. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Las Vegas judge’s ruling will halt tonight’s execution
On Wednesday Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez issued a ruling that will halt the execution of convicted murderer Scott Dozier. Alvogen Inc., which makes the sedative midazolam, filed a lawsuit Tuesday accusing the Nevada Department of Corrections of surreptitiously obtaining the drug for use in an execution.
3 people shot in southeast Las Vegas
Three men were shot Thursday night in southeast Las Vegas, and two of them have life threatening injuries. Las Vegas police responded to the incident just after 10 p.m. on the 5000 block of Mountain Vista Street. The investigation is in its early stages and police were unable to describe the suspect or say how man people they think were involved. Police encourage anyone with information regarding this shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or 3-1-1
More in Shootings
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Shootings Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like