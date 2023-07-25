Kidnapping suspect dies weeks after being shot by police

A kidnapping suspect who was shot by police has died of his injuries, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Las Vegas police Assistant Sheriff Jamie Prosser shows a photo of suspected kidnapper Jeffrey Hair during a news media conference at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas Monday, June 26, 2023. Hair was shot by an officer on East Charleston Boulevard after a lengthy car chase when they said he pointed a gun at a victim in his vehicle. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Mug shot of Jeffrey Hair taken after an incident in January where he was accused of trying to run over a state trooper while driving under the influence in an allegedly stolen car. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police Assistant Sheriff Jamie Prosser shows a photo of a gun she said belonged to kidnapper Jeffrey Hair during a news media conference at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas Monday, June 26, 2023. Hair was shot by an officer on East Charleston Boulevard after a lengthy car chase when they said he pointed a gun at a victim in his vehicle. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A kidnapping suspect who was shot by police died of his injuries this month, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Jeffrey Hair, 37, was shot on June 23 during a standoff at Charleston and Lamb boulevards, when he was accused of holding a woman hostage and threatening to kill her. He died at University Medical Center on July 5 from a gunshot wound, the coroner’s office said.

Metro Officer Jonathan Collingwood shot Hair after police said he pointed a gun at the woman, who he was in a “domestic relationship” with, according to Assistant Sheriff Jamie Prosser.

Before the standoff, Hair had led Boulder City and Henderson police on a car chase down U.S. Highway 95 to Searchlight and back to the Las Vegas Valley, Prosser said during a news conference last month.

He faced charges of assault with a deadly weapon, disobeying a police officer to endanger others, resisting a police officer with a firearm and three counts of kidnapping with a deadly weapon. Prosecutors also charged him in a separate case earlier this month with counts of escape by a felony prisoner and tampering with an electronic monitoring device, after he was accused of removing an ankle monitor in April.

Court records indicate that the charges against Hair were dismissed on July 12 and July 13 because of his death.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Brett Clarkson contributed to this report.