Las Vegas apartment dweller shoots gun after late-night knocks

A man told Las Vegas police he shot through his apartment window Wednesday night because someone knocked on it.

A resident called police just before midnight to report someone was knocking on a window at the Manzanita Condominiums, 4730 E. Craig Road, near Lamb Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon. The caller also told police a shot had been fired.

When police arrived, a man inside the apartment told them he was the one who opened fire, Gordon said. One person inside the apartment was injured by broken glass from the window.

