Las Vegas couple hospitalized after domestic violence incident

A couple was hospitalized after a domestic violence incident in the northeast Las Vegas Valley on Sunday evening.

Police were called about 6 p.m. to the 5200 block of East Craig Road, near Nellis Boulevard.

“It appears the male may have attacked the female with (a) blunt object and then shot himself,” Metropolitan Police Department Lt. C.J. Jenkins said in a text message.

Both the man and the woman were taken to University Medical Center where their vital signs have stabilized but they are listed in critical condition.

