ad-fullscreen
Shootings

Las Vegas couple hospitalized after domestic violence incident

By Blake Apgar Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 20, 2017 - 12:07 am
 

A couple was hospitalized after a domestic violence incident in the northeast Las Vegas Valley on Sunday evening.

Police were called about 6 p.m. to the 5200 block of East Craig Road, near Nellis Boulevard.

“It appears the male may have attacked the female with (a) blunt object and then shot himself,” Metropolitan Police Department Lt. C.J. Jenkins said in a text message.

Both the man and the woman were taken to University Medical Center where their vital signs have stabilized but they are listed in critical condition.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Shootings Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like