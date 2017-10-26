Las Vegas gunman’s laptop missing hard drive

A laptop found inside Stephen Paddock’s hotel suite after he carried out the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history was missing a hard drive, a federal official said Wednesday.

Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock in an undated photo.(Eric Paddock via AP)

A broken Mandalay Bay window Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, after a Strip shooting left 58 dead and over 518 injured in Las Vegas October 1, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @VegasPhotograph

In this Oct. 3, 2017, file photo, a Las Vegas police officer stands by a blocked off area near the Mandalay Bay casino in Las Vegas. John Locher/The Associated Press

Investigators suspect Paddock removed the hard drive from the laptop after he opened fire from his high-rise suite at Mandalay Bay into a crowd at a country music festival, killing 58 people and wounded hundreds of others, the official said.

The official wasn’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

The hard drive hasn’t been found, according to the official, and the absence of digital clues adds yet another puzzling aspect to the investigation as authorities try to figure out what might have led the 64-year-old high-stakes gambler to commit the mass killing.

Investigators have examined his politics, finances, any possible radicalization and his social behavior, and there’s still no clear motive.