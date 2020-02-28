Las Vegas man, 76, accused of shooting homeless woman in head

Authorities say that David Nahmany knew the woman he’s accused of shooting — a homeless woman who previously lived with him for about a month.

A 76-year-old Las Vegas man is charged with attempted murder after police say he shot a transient woman in the head at close range in an alley.

David Nahmany was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on Tuesday in connection with the Monday shooting off South Las Vegas Boulevard, near Charleston Boulevard. Authorities said the septuagenarian knew the woman he’s accused of shooting — a homeless woman who previously lived with him for about a month.

An arrest report for Nahmany indicates the woman said she was sitting in an alley in the 1500 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard “when a white van driven by Dave pulled up to her and shot her one time while he was sitting in the driver’s side of the van.”

The bullet entered the top left side of the woman’s head, then exited an inch below. Remarkably she only required three stitches at a hospital before being released.

Nahmany was arrested in downtown Las Vegas shortly after the shooting while driving a white van. Police found a small revolver in the vehicle, the arrest report states.

A female witness also told police that just prior to the shooting, she encountered a man she identified as Nahmany holding a “a small black revolver in his hand.”

“Nahamany said he was going to go shoot (the victim) when he found her,” the witness told officers, according to the report.

Police did not detail a potential motive in the arrest report.

In addition to the attempted murder charge, Nahmany also is accused of battery with a deadly weapon.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for March 12.

