Las Vegas man arrested, charged in connection with Dec. 24 shooting

A Las Vegas man arrested in a Christmas Eve shooting was identified by a victim as he was being taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to a Metropolitan Police Department report.

The Metropolitan Police Department investigates a shooting that left two people critically wounded in the 5400 block of Mountain Vista Street, on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Deandre Shannon, 49, was arrested on a warrant Tuesday. He has been charged with two counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, court records show.

Officers were called at 4:30 a.m to the 5400 block of Mountain Vista Street, near Russell Road, and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, the Review-Journal previously reported.

One of the victims told police he had been shot by “Shannon Scott” and described the man to police, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigators spoke to the property manager of the apartment complex where the men were shot and found out Scott lived in the complex.

One man was shot in the head and another was shot in the arm. Both were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition, according to the arrest report. Their current condition is unknown.

Police initially said two men were attempting to rob another man, but the investigation indicated otherwise. Officers on Dec. 26 spoke to one victim who told police that one man was involved in a fight with Shannon already when he approached.

“(The victim) told detectives and he believed that he ‘came up on something’ already in progress,” police said in the report.

Shannon is being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court again on Jan. 20.

