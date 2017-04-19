ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Shootings

Las Vegas man arrested in Henderson tavern shooting

By Rio Lacanlale Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 19, 2017 - 2:05 pm
 

A man wanted in connection with an early Tuesday shooting at a Henderson bar has been arrested.

Bryce Brewer, 23, was arrested in his Las Vegas home about 5 p.m. Tuesday without incident. He faces six felony counts each of discharging a gun into an occupied structure and assault with a deadly weapon.

Just after 12:32 a.m. Tuesday, Henderson police responded to the PKWY Tavern at 445 Marks St., for reports of approximately six shots fired into the building, the Police Department said in a statement Wednesday. No one was injured during the shooting.

Brewer is suspected of shooting into the bar after being asked to leave after causing a disturbance while he was intoxicated, police said.

Police said a handgun believed to be the gun used in the shooting was found at Brewer’s home during the arrest. He is being held at the Henderson Detention Center.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like