Las Vegas man arrested in Henderson tavern shooting

Bryce Brewer (Henderson Police Department)

A man wanted in connection with an early Tuesday shooting at a Henderson bar has been arrested.

Bryce Brewer, 23, was arrested in his Las Vegas home about 5 p.m. Tuesday without incident. He faces six felony counts each of discharging a gun into an occupied structure and assault with a deadly weapon.

Just after 12:32 a.m. Tuesday, Henderson police responded to the PKWY Tavern at 445 Marks St., for reports of approximately six shots fired into the building, the Police Department said in a statement Wednesday. No one was injured during the shooting.

Brewer is suspected of shooting into the bar after being asked to leave after causing a disturbance while he was intoxicated, police said.

Police said a handgun believed to be the gun used in the shooting was found at Brewer’s home during the arrest. He is being held at the Henderson Detention Center.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.