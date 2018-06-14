Las Vegas man killed by homeowner identified

Jimmy Leroy Matthews, 40, was shot Wednesday morning on the 2800 block of Hermosa Street by a homeowner who spotted him and another man trying to enter his back window, police say.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man who was shot to death Wednesday morning by a central valley homeowner.

Las Vegas resident Jimmy Leroy Matthews, 40, was shot on the 2800 block of Hermosa Street, near Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway. He died at the scene.

Police said a homeowner shot Matthews after seeing him and another man trying to enter his back window. The homeowner fired multiple shots, and both men fled.

Matthews collapsed in the street, and the other man got away. As of Thursday afternoon, police had not found the man who fled.

