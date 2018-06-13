Homeowner fatally shoots intruder at central Las Vegas residence

Police were called at 11 a.m. to the shooting in the 2800 block of Hermosa Street, near East Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway, a Metropolitan Police Department spokesman said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A central valley homeowner shot and killed an intruder Wednesday morning, Las Vegas police said.

Police were called at 11 a.m. to the 2800 block of Hermosa Street, near East Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

Homicide investigators were called to the scene, he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

