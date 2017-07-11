ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Shootings

Las Vegas man runs from gunshots then realizes he’s been shot

By Dana Rutkin Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 11, 2017 - 7:58 am
 

A man who heard gunshots and took off running in northwest Las Vegas didn’t realize he had been shot twice, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police responded to a call about 4:15 a.m. Tuesday from a woman who said she saw a man get shot near 3132 N. Jones Blvd., near West Cheyenne Avenue.

When police located him, the man told them he was sitting on a power box smoking a cigarette when the sound of gunshots alarmed him. It was not until after he ran away that he discovered he had been shot and was seriously injured, according to police Lt. David Gordon.

Police arrived first at the scene and administered first aid, including the application of a tourniquet.

The man was transported to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds to his legs.

There are no suspects at this time.

Contact Dana Rutkin at drutkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @DanadRutkin on Twitter.

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Shootings Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like