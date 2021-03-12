Las Vegas man shot, killed by police in Burbank, California

“At the time of his death, Mr. Kahler was on probation in the state of Nevada and had an extensive criminal history,” Burbank police said.

(Getty Images)

A Las Vegas man was fatally shot by Burbank, California, police on Monday morning.

Burbank police said in a statement that David Kahler, 30, pointed a loaded handgun at officers at a Quality Inn in the city during Monday’s early morning hours, prompting police to fatally shoot him with a single shot. The handgun, police said, was reported stolen in Las Vegas.

“At the time of his death, Mr. Kahler was on probation in the state of Nevada and had an extensive criminal history,” Burbank police said. “The crimes included burglary while in possession of a firearm, domestic violence, narcotics violations and theft.”

Kahler was with his 8-year-old stepson at the time of the shooting.

“The child has since been reunited with his biological mother,” police said, adding Kahler did have permission to have the boy with him in California.

An investigation into the shooting continues, police said.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.