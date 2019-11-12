Las Vegas police come up empty after reports of apartment shooting

Las Vegas police surrounded a Spring Valley area apartment complex for about an hour late Tuesday morning after reports of a shooting but did not find any victims.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

“They were unable to locate any victims and have not located anyone who they believe is associated with this event at this time,” Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said just before noon, shortly after officers had cleared the apartment unit on the 7000 block of Charleston Boulevard.

The apparent shooting was first reported about 10:50 a.m., said Hadfield.

No other details were immediately available.

