Las Vegas police investigate boy’s shooting at apartment complex

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Las Vegas police are investigating after a boy showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg on Monday afternoon.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said officers arrived at the hospital just after 3:20 p.m. and determined that the boy had been shot by a man at the Skyline Parc Apartments, 3675 Cambridge St. They have not yet identified a suspect.

Police are still investigating, and the boy is in stable condition, Boxler said.

