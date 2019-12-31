Las Vegas police investigate boy’s shooting at apartment complex
Las Vegas police are investigating after a boy showed up at Sunrise hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg on Monday afternoon.
Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said officers arrived at the hospital just after 3:20 p.m. and determined that the boy had been shot by a man at the Skyline Parc Apartments, 3675 Cambridge St. They have not yet identified a suspect.
Police are still investigating, and the boy is in stable condition, Boxler said.
