Las Vegas police investigate shooting in northwest valley

Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in the northwest valley Tuesday afternoon.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Las Vegas police are canvassing a northwest valley apartment complex after residents reported a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called around 2:20 p.m. to the 7100 block of West Dalegrove Drive, near West Cheyenne Avenue and North Tenaya Way, after “multiple witnesses” called to say a domestic dispute turned into two people firing guns at each other, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Alejandra Zambrano.

Zambrano said one caller told police a male shot at the other person at least five times but ran away before police arrived.

The person being shot at also called police and said they fired at the man while he ran away.

No injuries were reported as of 4:30 p.m., Zambrano said, but the investigation was ongoing.

