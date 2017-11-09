Las Vegas police investigate shooting, stabbing in southeast valley

Las Vegas police are investigating a stabbing and shooting that occurred in the southeast Las Vegas Valley on Thursday morning.

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded around 9 a.m. to reports of a crime at Tropicana Avenue and Missouri Avenue, near Boulder Highway. (Review-Journal file)

Las Vegas police are investigating a stabbing and shooting involving two victims that occurred in the southeast Las Vegas Valley on Thursday morning.

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded around 9 a.m. to reports of a crime at Tropicana Avenue and Missouri Avenue, near Boulder Highway.

The shooting victim appeared to be stable and the stabbing victim had non-life-threatening injuries, according to initial reports from the scene. Both victims were taken to Sunrise Hospital.

No additional details were immediately available.

Tropicana Avenue was closed from Boulder Highway to Jimmy Durante Boulevard as officers investigated the incident, according to a tweet from Metro police.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

