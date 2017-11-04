ad-fullscreen
Shootings

Las Vegas police investigating fatal shooting in central valley as suicide

By Rio Lacanlale Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 4, 2017 - 10:53 am
 
Updated November 4, 2017 - 12:59 pm

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting Saturday morning that left one man dead as a suicide.

At 10:15 a.m., the Metropolitan Police Department received reports of the shooting near South Torrey Pines Drive and Linda Lane, just south of West Flamingo Road. Arriving patrol officers found a man inside a vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the head, homicide Lt. Dan McGrath said.

Evidence at the scene initially prompted a response from Metro’s homicide unit, but Lt. Trish Cervantes confirmed just before noon that the man’s death would be investigated as a suicide.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, Cervantes said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will determine the man’s cause and manner of death.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

