Las Vegas police are investigating reports of gunshots near the Linq early Thursday morning.

Linq Lane (Google)

Las Vegas police are investigating reports of gunshots near the Linq early Thursday morning.

Police responded about 3:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting on the 4000 block of Linq Lane, near Flamingo Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said.

Officers arriving at the scene found shell casings in the area, but no victims or suspects.

Johansson said detectives are investigating.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.