Police investigate a shooting in the 4500 block of West Via Madrigal in Las Vegas on Saturday. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting in the central valley Saturday night.

The shooting happened about 8:10 p.m. on the 4500 block of West Via Madrigal, near West Flamingo Road and South Decatur Boulevard.

It’s unknown how many people were shot or the extent of injuries. No other details were immediately available.

