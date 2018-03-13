Las Vegas police investigating shooting in northeast valley

Officers responded just after 2 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting on the 3800 block of Blue Wave Drive, near Alexander and Pecos roads.

A man was shot Tuesday afternoon in the northeast valley, Las Vegas police said. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A man was shot Tuesday afternoon in the northeast valley, Las Vegas police said.

Police responded just after 2 p.m. after multiple reports of a shooting on the 3800 block of Blue Wave Drive, near Alexander and Pecos roads.

One caller told police a man in her backyard was claiming he was shot and being chased, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said. Another caller said the man was shot in the neck, she said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

3800 N Blue Wave Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89115