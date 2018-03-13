Shootings

Las Vegas police investigating shooting in northeast valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 13, 2018 - 2:31 pm
 

A man was shot Tuesday afternoon in the northeast valley, Las Vegas police said.

Police responded just after 2 p.m. after multiple reports of a shooting on the 3800 block of Blue Wave Drive, near Alexander and Pecos roads.

One caller told police a man in her backyard was claiming he was shot and being chased, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said. Another caller said the man was shot in the neck, she said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

