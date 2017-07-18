ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Shootings

Las Vegas police looking for gunman after 1 person shot

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 18, 2017 - 7:05 am
 

A person was shot early Tuesday in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The person was with the shooter inside an apartment about 3 a.m. at 3665 Cambridge St., near Twain Avenue and Swenson Street, Metro Lt. C.J. Jenkins said.

They were “socializing” with a group of people prior to the shooting, Jenkins said. It wasn’t clear why but the pair started to argue. The shooter then shot the person in the leg.

The person shot was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and was expected to survive.

Police are still searching for the shooter.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Shootings Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like