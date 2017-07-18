Las Vegas police looking for gunman after 1 person shot

A person was shot early Tuesday in the central Las Vegas Valley.

A person was shot early Tuesday in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The person was with the shooter inside an apartment about 3 a.m. at 3665 Cambridge St., near Twain Avenue and Swenson Street, Metro Lt. C.J. Jenkins said.

They were “socializing” with a group of people prior to the shooting, Jenkins said. It wasn’t clear why but the pair started to argue. The shooter then shot the person in the leg.

The person shot was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and was expected to survive.

Police are still searching for the shooter.

