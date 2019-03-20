Las Vegas police release final records from Oct. 1 massacre

Two windows are blown out at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Oct. 2, 2017, one day after the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police on Wednesday released their final batch of records from the Route 91 Harvest festival massacre.

The new records consist of 11 documents, most of which are investigative reports or transcriptions of interviews with Las Vegas police officers. Las Vegas Review-Journal reporters are currently examining them.

One of the transcriptions included an interview with SWAT officer Levi Hancock, who police have said was the first to enter the gunman’s Mandalay Bay suite. The Review-Journal previously reported that Hancock never activated his body camera.

Wednesday marked the 35th time since May that Las Vegas police have released records from the Oct. 1, 2017, attack. The last time police released shooting records was Dec. 27.

Police disclosed hundreds of hours of body camera footage, 911 call audio and more than 3,000 pages of witness statements and officer reports after the Review-Journal and other media organizations sued for their release.

Las Vegas police fought to withhold the records for months. In April, the Nevada Supreme Court ordered the department to begin handing them over on a rolling basis.

Starting in May, the Metropolitan Police Department began releasing them on a weekly basis in no particular order, and for months refused to identify the officers whose body cameras recorded footage. The department also refused to confirm the exact time at which all videos were filmed.

A Review-Journal investigation found that many officers experienced communication problems during the mass shooting response.

Metro released its final report on the shooting investigation in early August. The FBI released a three-page summary report on the shooting in January.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3801. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.