Las Vegas police say Summerlin homeowner shot twice at thief

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

A homeowner fired a gun twice at a man who entered his garage on Tuesday night in Summerlin.

Las Vegas police responded at 8:24 p.m. after receiving a call of a man getting inside the garage of a residence in the 1000 block of Corsica Lane, Lt. David Gordon said. Gordon said the suspect opened a car door. The vehicle contained a wallet and cellphone.

The homeowner confronted the man, who began advancing toward the homeowner, Gordon said.

The homeowner fired two shots at the man, who left the scene. Police do not know if anything was stolen or if the suspect was shot. He had not been located as of 5 a.m., Gordon said.

Contact Lukas Eggen at leggen@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0279. Follow @LukasEggen on Twitter.

1000 Corsica Lane, las vegas, nv